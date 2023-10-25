Legoland says “thank you” to military and first responders
By News Release | October 25, 2023
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — As a special thanks to Service Members, LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering Military and First Responders FREE admissions and exclusive savings for their families, just in time for celebration of National First Responders Day (Oct. 28) and Veterans’ Day (Nov. 11).
FREE 1-Day, 1-Park Ticket & Ticket Discounts
- First Responders and Military Members, including active and retired, can enjoy a FREE 1-Day 1-Park Ticket to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park when verified and purchased through LEGOLAND.com/Florida
- These heroes can also enjoy 50% off 1-Day, 1-Park Tickets for up to six friends and/or family visiting with them now through November 30
Hotel Savings
- These service member families can also save up to 25% on overnight stays at any of the three themed, onsite LEGOLAND Florida Hotels
- This offer is available at LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Beach Retreat and LEGOLAND Pirate Island for travel now through December 21, 2023
- Vacations must be verified and booked through LEGOLAND.com/Florida now through November 30 to claim this offer