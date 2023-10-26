Three 2023 WWA Leading Edge Awards for WhiteWater projects

VANCOUVER, Canada — At the World Waterpark Association Show in New Orleans, USA, WhiteWater was honoured with three Leading Edge Awards for its innovation and creativity in these projects:

Studio City Water Park

Island Waterpark at Showboat

Pirates Cove Aquapark on board MSC Seascape

Through thoughtful design, unique theming, and exciting attractions, these projects demonstrate new possibilities in the world of leisure.

When Space Travel Meets Art Deco: Studio City Water Park, Indoor

Having won a Leading Edge Award in 2021 for its outdoor park, Studio City’s indoor water park opened to large fanfare as part of the entertainment complex’s expansion in 2023. Housed in Art Deco architecture, the most iconic feature of the water park is the set of water slides protruding outside. The slides shine with custom metallic finishes in warm colours that blend beautifully into the aesthetic of the building. Inside, the water park tells a story of space travel, with an AquaPlay 1050 dubbing as a “Command Center” and 12 slides taking guests through sci-fi fun—all from WhiteWater. One of the most popular attractions here is the Infinity Master Blaster, a first-of-its-kind water coaster that takes riders through exhilarating uphill blasts and mega drops on a continuous loop tour around the water park.

Bringing Family Entertainment to a Storied Location: Island Waterpark at Showboat

In an effort to invigorate Atlantic City’s tourism, Island Waterpark at Showboat Hotel is bringing top- quality, non-gaming entertainment to attract families to the legendary boardwalk. Across 100,000 square feet of indoor space, it is wowing guests with WhiteWater attractions: 11 action-packed slides, a FlowRider Double, and two aquatic play structures. The centerpiece of the park is AquaForms 12, a highly configurable Elevated AquaForms that boasts 280 feet (85 meters) of paths to explore, 55 play features, and a 318-gallon (1600-liter) tipping bucket. Together with boardwalk elements and an adults- only area, the year-round summer vibes at Island Waterpark are helping to transform the city’s economy.

An Adventure on the High Seas: Pirates Cove Aquapark, MSC Seascape

Continuing WhiteWater’s cooperation with MSC Cruises — totalling more than 10 ships — Pirates Cove Aquapark on board the MSC Seascape is capturing the imagination of young guests and enhancing the high sea experience. Mixing wet and dry attractions, it features an AquaPlay 150, six slides, and an Adventure Trail, all tied together by the pirate theme, with an imposing hand-carved giant Kraken serving as a tower. To make the Giant AquaTube a more repeatable experience over the duration of the ship’s itinerary, it is equipped with a sound and light package to make the ride different every time.

“The success of these projects demonstrates how water parks and aquatic amenities play a strategic role in the hospitality sector to attract families and draw repeat visitors,” said Doug Smith, WhiteWater’s Global Head of Sales. “They also show what high professionalism and great collaboration between teams, clients, and partners can achieve, so we’re grateful for everyone involved.”

Previous Leading Edge Awards

In recent years, WhiteWater is proud to have won the following Leading Edge Awards:

Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong (2022)

Aqua Nick at Nickelodeon™ Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya (2022)

Wild Rivers (2022)

Baha Bay at Baha Mar (2022)

Studio City Water Park, Macau SAR, China (2021)

“Tsunami Surge” Master Blaster at Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Gurnee, Illinois (2021)

Parallel Pursuit at Nocatee Spray Park, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (2021)

“Turbo Shuttle” Orbiter water slide at Adventure Bay, OCT FABLAND, Xiangyang, China

(2020)