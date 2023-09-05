Sesame Place Philadelphia turns its entire park into a trick-or-treat playground hosted by everyone’s favorite furry friends with the return of The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Sesame Place Philadelphia, the first theme park in the U.S. based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, will launch its annual fall celebration, The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, on Saturday, September 16, with exciting new not-too-spooky fun for all. This year’s event will feature Halloween-themed shows and parades, Pumpkin Decorating with Abby Cadabby, and interactive scavenger hunts. Guests are invited to come dressed in their costumed best and enjoy unique photo opportunities with everyone’s favorite furry friends.

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular kicks off this year with an all-new show, The Count’s Hello Halloween Spectacular, only on September 16 in Sesame Plaza. Opening weekend will feature strolling entertainment, including the all-new Count-Around Crew. This high-energy pep squad, full of Halloween spirit and an unmatched enthusiasm for numbers and counting, will host interactive counting games throughout the weekend.

Also debuting in 2023 are several all-new fall-themed festivities, including:

Tropical Trick-or-Treat Trail – Guests can now trick-or-treat on the beach! This all-new trail winds through Big Bird’s Beach for Halloween fun with a sunny, warm-weather twist. As guests collect tasty treats, they can also check off each Sesame Street-themed jack-o-lantern they find on their Pumpkin Pal Checklists .

Pumpkin Decorating with Abby Cadabby – Guests can use stickers, markers, and more to decorate a positively perfect pumpkin and take a photo with everyone's favorite fairy-in-training, Abby Cadabby.

Guests can use stickers, markers, and more to decorate a positively perfect pumpkin and take a photo with everyone’s favorite fairy-in-training, Abby Cadabby. Spookley’s Pumpkin Patch – The kind and unique Spookley the Square Pumpkin will travel from Holiday Hill Farm to Sesame Place Philadelphia for the second year in a row. Guests can visit Spookley’s Pumpkin Patch, located near the Sesame Street Theater, for exclusive Meet & Greets with Spookley throughout the day and to visit the all-new Spookley’s Hay Maze .

Halloween Storytime – Guests can gather in Sesame Studio theater to hear a silly, not-too-spooky Halloween story and take a photo with a surprise friend from Sesame Street!

Returning are fan-favorite, not-too-spooky shows for a ghoulishly good time, including the Halloween mystery “Who Said Boo?!,” the Furry Friends Halloween Dance Party, the “Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show,” “Our Street on Halloween,” and the Sesame Street Halloween Parade.

In addition, guests can join their favorite furry friends for the Spooktacular Halloween Dine at Dine with Elmo & Friends. This special, fun-filled Halloween feast offers child-friendly American menu options. Reservations are required for the Spooktacular Halloween Dine.

The park’s annual Halloween Costume Contest will take place on Sunday, October 29, featuring both a Child Costume Contest and a Family Costume Contest. Guests are encouraged to get creative with their most dazzling costumes for a chance to march in a special pre-show before the Sesame Street Halloween Parade.

Season Pass Members are invited to enjoy Season Pass Member Exclusive Hours on Friday, September 22 from 4pm to 8pm, as well as visit an exclusive Season Pass Member-only Trick-or-Treat Station.