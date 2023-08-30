September 2023
September 2023
By amusementtoday | August 30, 2023
The September 2023 issue includes:
- Funtown, Splashton U.S.A. have a hit with Haunted Hotel
- Arctic Rescue rides into SeaWorld SanDiego
- Two new rides from Zamperla please guests of Adventureland
- Minions blasts into Universal Studios Florida
- Holiday World orders Vekoma’s first family boomerang in the U.S.
- Top Thrill 2 reinvents Cedar Point’s iconic, towering coaster
- Silver Dollar City invests $30 million to recreate Fire in the Hole
- Belmont Park begins celebrating two years ahead of its centennial
- South Carolina opens its first Main Event entertainment center
- Ohio State Fair breaks attendance records with over 1 million
- Studio City opens indoor water park designed by WhiteWater
- Nashville Shores adds new ProSlide mat racer
- Europa-Park’s Hotel Krønasår expands with boutique offerings
- Vienna’s Messe Wien center hosting the 2023 IAAPA Expo Europe
- SeaWorld’s Coral Rescue Center preserves Florida’s coral reefs
- Women of Influence: Emily Popovich
- Ralph S. Alberts Company continues to go strong after 60 years
- Sacoa Cashless continues its world-wide growth and influence
- Frontier City returns Silver Bullet to operation following fire
- Texas is the new location for 2024 IRT Ride Camp … and much more!