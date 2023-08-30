September 2023

The September 2023 issue includes:

  • Funtown, Splashton U.S.A. have a hit with Haunted Hotel
  • Arctic Rescue rides into SeaWorld SanDiego
  • Two new rides from Zamperla please guests of Adventureland
  • Minions blasts into Universal Studios Florida
  • Holiday World orders Vekoma’s first family boomerang in the U.S.
  • Top Thrill 2 reinvents Cedar Point’s iconic, towering coaster
  • Silver Dollar City invests $30 million to recreate Fire in the Hole
  • Belmont Park begins celebrating two years ahead of its centennial
  • South Carolina opens its first Main Event entertainment center
  • Ohio State Fair breaks attendance records with over 1 million
  • Studio City opens indoor water park designed by WhiteWater
  • Nashville Shores adds new ProSlide mat racer
  • Europa-Park’s Hotel Krønasår expands with boutique offerings
  • Vienna’s Messe Wien center hosting the 2023 IAAPA Expo Europe
  • SeaWorld’s Coral Rescue Center preserves Florida’s coral reefs
  • Women of Influence: Emily Popovich
  • Ralph S. Alberts Company continues to go strong after 60 years
  • Sacoa Cashless continues its world-wide growth and influence
  • Frontier City returns Silver Bullet to operation following fire
  • Texas is the new location for 2024 IRT Ride Camp … and much more!
