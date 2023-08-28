Big Rivers Waterpark: thrill ride expansion

NEW CANEY, Texas — Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures is pleased to announce the arrival of a new thrill ride to the park.

Monty Galland, CEO of Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures, stated, “We are very excited to add a 140-foot Drop Tower to our growing number amusement rides”.

The Super Shot Drop Tower manufactured by A.R.M. Inc. out of Winterville, Ohio and was purchased from Santa’s Village in Illinois. The ride lifts guests to amazing heights and drops them at speeds up to 47 miles per hour.

“We are continually providing our guests with more opportunities for fun and excitement”, Galland stated.

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures labels itself as “More than a Waterpark”, offering multiple amusement rides, Axe Throwing, Archery, a petting zoo and a maze all included with the Waterpark admission price. Climbing walls, rope courses and ziplines are also available for an additional fee.

Construction for the new attraction, which has yet to be named, will begin within the next few days.

“We have a lot to do but our plan is to have it in operation for the Big Rivers Christmas event that begins in November.” Big Rivers General Manager, Lee Hovis stated.

Big Rivers is letting the community help by launching a contest to name the attraction. The winner will be awarded a 2024 Season Pass and be invited to be among the first to experience the thrill.