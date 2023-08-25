2023 Christmas event announces major expansion

NEW CANEY, Texas — Monty Galland, CEO of Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures, announced the partnership with Dasher’s Lightshow to co-produce “BIG Rivers Christmas”. The combined efforts will showcase professional lighting displays digitally synced to festive music which will enhance the park’s Christmas activities for the 2023 holiday season event.

Mr. Galland stated, “We are very excited to join forces with Dasher’s Lightshow and create what will be the premiere Christmas event for the entire Houston area”.

BIG Rivers Christmas guests will enjoy multiple Christmas activities found throughout the 85-acre! This amazing event will feature not only the miles of lights synced to festive holiday music in the Christmas drive thru – accessible by vehicle AND/OR by the hayride …but 2023 introduces a walk-through display of Christmas lights, a 12k sq ft inflatable obstacle course, and even a visit with Santa. Entertain the whole family with live music provided by local guest artists on select nights. Additional festive activities and amusement rides will also be available during the event.

Jon Prebish, Dasher’s Lightshow Managing Partner, is excited about the collaboration. “This partnership represents a significant move for Dasher’s Lightshow in that we are shifting from the drive through experience only. Dasher is committing 4 times the amount of lights than what we have had at any one of our previous locations. The sheer volume of lights has our staff extremely excited. When we combine this with Big Rivers Christmas Lights and Winter Nights, we have BIG Rivers Christmas, the premier holiday entertainment option for families in the Houston area. Our entire Dasher team is fired up and are already planning the biggest show we have ever designed. This will be something everyone will want to be a part of in making memories with friends and family!”

Ticket prices start at $10 per person for each experience. Multiple ticket options and packages will be available online and at the park entrance.

Mark your calendar for the premiere 2023 BIG Rivers Christmas event! Big Rivers and Dasher’s Lightshow will begin operations on Friday, November 17th and continue through New Years Eve. An official schedule can be found on the Big Rivers website.

Big Rivers Waterpark season passholders will receive free admission to the festival’s walk-through portion.