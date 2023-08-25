Eldridge Park dedication of Gough Memorial Splashpad

Eldridge Park will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Splashpad at 2pm on Sunday, August 27th. The Splashpad was built and donated in memory of John Gough by his family members and took over a year to design and construct. The attraction is free to the public daily from Noon to 8pm.

Mr. Gough delighted in seeing kids playing and enjoying parks and the Gough family has generously supported the efforts of Eldridge Park.

Sunday will also be the inaugural City of Elmira Employee appreciation day with Eldridge Park hosting all city employees and their families with an afternoon of rides and entertainment,.