The Horrorland returns to Jungle Island for the scariest, most epic Halloween experience in South Florida

MIAMA, Fla. — The Horrorland, a premier South Florida Halloween destination, returns to Jungle Island on Sept. 22 through Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with extended hours until midnight on Oct. 29, 30, and 31. The macabre showcase event is returning to the famed location at the request of its Halloween fans and this year’s trembling world of terror is designed to shock one and all! An opening ceremony will be held every night at 7 p.m. to kick off the frightening evening festivities.

Halloween chills and thrills are guaranteed to be abundant, as this year’s Horrorland experience will expand to include 8 scare zones, 10 chilling “terror-tories,” and 5 new haunts with everything being family-friendly. The names and themes of haunted houses scattered throughout Horrorland are being kept hush-hush and will be released soon via social media – be sure to stay tuned for the spooky surprise! This year an array of new mazes has been designed for the brave-of-heart as eerie creatures lie-in-wait to terrorize even the most courageous. Be prepared for additional twists and devious surprises guaranteed to make Halloween nights hair-raising frights.

“There was a lot of thought put into creating this year’s event, and it’s going to make for a more terrifying experience,” said CEO and Director of Live305 Entertainment Francisco Santos. “It’s very exhilarating to walk down dark trails knowing ghoulish, scary creatures lurk to prey on the unsuspecting. That fascination of the unknown is what Horrorland is all about.”

Even a leisurely stroll around the park will put people at risk, as people unknowingly walk into a night of fright and suspense from which there will be no escape. To calm your heartrate, guests are invited to take a break at the Cemetery Bar on Creepy Beach. Join fellow guests and relish the nightlife, drink delicious cocktails, enjoy great music, and order your favorite foods. The stop is a welcome respite before continuing the frightening journey of intimidation, panic, and fear. La Muerte Plaza is a special tribute to Dia De Los Muertos with puppet displays using puppets from the official Dia De Los Muertos Parade in Fort Lauderdale – puppets who survived massive flooding and bring the day of the dead to life! The puppets were made by famed puppet designer, Jim Hammond, who has worked with some of the largest national companies and events over the last few decades.

The skin-crawling Monster Stomp adds even more chills and thrills, plus a devilish dance show captures guests in murderous mischief as the Freak Show brings out human wonders you’ve never seen before! Circus performers and more will ensure it’s a jungle fright night you won’t soon forget! Horrorland is the creative genius of Santos and Lisbeth Salazar, where it takes more than a year to create the dark, twisted stories that lie behind the creaky doors of the venue’s haunted houses – which will be announced later to keep them a surprise. “In the movies, people are scared linearly, but here surprises come out at you from all around,” Santos said. “Walking down dark trails where scary elements are everywhere is not for the faint of heart.”

The Shop of Horrors will be located near the park’s main entrance, and it’s a great place to purchase Halloween-themed apparel and souvenirs. Guests wanting to experience the sights, but not the scary startles, can obtain a free “DON’T SCARE ME NECKLACE” which lights up and notifies performers along the pathways and terror-tories to avoid startling patrons wearing the necklace.

Located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, The Horrorland is the largest, most popular event of its kind in South Florida, and is a family-friendly event recommended for visitors 10 years and older. Waivers must be signed in advance and tickets start at $48.99 and vary in price by night. There is also a fast-pass ticket option available that allows guests to breeze by waiting lines. The box office opens at 6 p.m. for ticket purchases. Tickets can also be pre-purchased at www.TheHorrorland.com and waivers can also be signed in advance. Backpacks, bags, fanny packs, pets, weapons of any kind, costumes, or masks are not permitted when entering.