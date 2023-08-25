IATP names FECFIN as official credit card processor

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association (IATP), announced today a partnership agreement with The FEC Financial Group (FECFIN). FECFIN is the family entertainment center industry’s only dedicated merchant services provider. Through this unique partnership FECFIN will provide IATP members in North America with payment solutions that meet their unique needs.

“IATP selected FECFIN to be the official processor of the new Profitable Parks Program which was launched to connect members with industry leading vendors. FECFIN offers a service that meets the growing demand for seamless financial services throughout the trampoline parks industry,” said Sarah DiCello, IATP Executive VP.

“Besides saving money, park operators have unique needs that other credit card processors find difficult to navigate. FECFIN not only provides 24/7/365 support but also the system integrations and payment solutions that family entertainment centers need to thrive,“ said Scott Heit, CEO of FECFIN.

FECFIN and IATP’s partnership will be on display at the 2023 IATP Conference & Trade Show in Round Rock, TX from Monday, September 11 through Tuesday, September 12. FECFIN will be exhibiting at booth #220.