Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo grieves the loss of baby orangutan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — We are heartbroken to announce that the baby orangutan born on August 16 has passed away. His time at the Zoo will be cherished, especially by his Animal Care Team.

“The Animal Care Team and Veterinary Staff have worked hard over the last week providing mom and baby the best possible care and are heartbroken over his unexpected death,” said Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “Although we’ve only had a few days with our orangutan baby, he brought so much joy and excitement. He will be missed.”

“Tara provided excellent care to her young baby and was an incredibly attentive mother. As a testament to the trust between Tara and her care team, she even felt comfortable showing her baby to the Animal Care Team with protected contact,” explains Dr. Kami Fox, Director of Animal Health and Conservation.

Alongside her Animal Care Team, Tara grieves over the loss of her baby. Until she is ready, guests may not see Tara on exhibit.

“We appreciate the support of our community as we grieve this loss.” says Rick Schuiteman. A necropsy (animal autopsy) will be performed to determine the cause of death.