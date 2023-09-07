Royal Canadian International Circus 2023 under the Magnificent Big Top comes to American Dream for the first time, Sept 14 – 23 for 17 sensational shows!

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Royal Canadian International Circus 2023 is coming to American Dream, NJ under the traditional massive Big Top from September 14-23 for 17 spectacular shows.

This year’s circus is jam-packed with explosive live entertainment featuring acts that will mesmerize, amaze, and astound you! The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus 2023 will unveil generations of circus families from all over the world that go back 10 generations.

The show includes Daredevil extraordinaire, Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, amazing Aerialists and Trapeze Artists, The African Bone Breakers Contortionists as seen on America’s Got Talent, plus the fabulous Fernandez Globe of Death extreme motor cyclists, Speed Juggler Nilson Escobar, the Dominguez Duo Crossbow Thrill Act, Fantastic 5 Guerrero High Wire, Comedy and more!

The Circus’s ringmaster is Joseph Dominik Bauer, himself a 9th generation daredevil and circus veteran with over four decades of experience. “So far, the production has received rave reviews in Canada and the USA as we showcase our brand-new spectacular show in the ring! It’s all about the traditional circus with world class acts that provide families with a unique opportunity to show their children something new and exciting in a safe enviroment.” the ringmaster stated.