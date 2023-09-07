Adventure & Trampoline Convention coming to Austin

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Austin will be home to the 11th Annual International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association (IATP) Conference & Trade Show Sept. 10 – 12, welcoming vendors, innovators and operators to ATX. With trampoline and indoor adventure parks at peak popularity nationwide, Austin will be the center of industry development during this interactive and innovative three-day event.

“Austin is the perfect place to host the 11th Annual IATP Conference & Trade Show because it is a city associated with good times and great memories, just like our industry,” said Sarah DiCello, Executive Vice President, International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association. “This event will bring hundreds of Family Entertainment professionals to Austin to both grow the industry and enjoy all that Austin has to offer. The city has been amazing to work with, and we hope to be back many times in the coming years.”

This year’s event will be packed with almost 30 educational sessions on topics including VR and AR technology, engineering, park construction and marketing. Additionally, attendees will get to try out the latest in trampoline and adventure park developments with hands-on experiences and immersive booths.

For more information and to register, visit www.iatpevents.com.