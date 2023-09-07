Lake Compounce announces major improvements to historic roller coaster & Halloween event

BRISTOL, Conn. — Thrills and chills take center stage at Lake Compounce as the amusement park announces enhancements to the guest experience through upgrades on the Wildcat Roller Coaster and the reintroduction of its hair-raising Halloween event, Phantom Fall Fest. Lake Compounce promises to deliver a top-tier Halloween event with the park’s new General Manager, Doug Hemphill at its helm, leading the charge as it reopens to guests this fall and readies for the 2024 season with the reintroduction of a beloved wooden classic.

The Wildcat Roller Coaster is an iconic part of Lake Compounce’s history, delighting riders for more than 95 years. The ride is gearing up to welcome guests back to the track in 2024 after undergoing a restoration project. Throughout the multi-year effort, the 96-year-old coaster will maintain its integrity as a classic woodie thanks to new technology from Gravity Group, an industry leader in producing and maintaining the highest-rated wooden attractions in the world. Throughout this process, the coaster will be re-tracked with a vertically stacked track, ultimately creating a smoother ride while maintaining its classic appeal.

From coasters to creepers, thrill seekers are invited to play all day and fright all night during Lake Compounce’s second annual Phantom Fall Fest. Horror takes center stage beginning Saturday, September 23, as America’s First Amusement Park takes screams to the extreme with all-new haunted attractions providing more terrifying happenings to unexpecting guests than ever before. The second year of the event will feature four scare zones and four haunted houses plus day and night rides, all included for free with park admission. New for 2023, brave guests can expect:

mAlice in Wonderland : Down the rabbit hole thrill seekers go into a completely reimagined experience that will leave them wondering if they are as mad as a hatter. Next-level mayhem awaits them at tea time as they enter the Red Queen’s new castle.

: Down the rabbit hole thrill seekers go into a completely reimagined experience that will leave them wondering if they are as mad as a hatter. Next-level mayhem awaits them at tea time as they enter the Red Queen’s new castle. Deadsville : Where once stood a quaint Main Street has now been overtaken by an unforgiving zombie virus. As day turns to night, unsuspecting park-goers must pass through this nightmarish realm and meet the undead awaiting them.

: Where once stood a quaint Main Street has now been overtaken by an unforgiving zombie virus. As day turns to night, unsuspecting park-goers must pass through this nightmarish realm and meet the undead awaiting them. Sinister Circus: An ominous feeling awaits unsuspecting party guests as they enter this newly transformed bar. Greeted by horrifying jesters, visitors 21 plus can indulge in blood bag cocktails, Jell-O shot syringes and craniums cocktails so long as they can brave the evil jokers awaiting them.

“We have listened to our guests’ feedback and amped up the frights for Phantom Fall Fest this year,” said Doug Hemphill General Manager. “We are upgrading our food locations, we are adding even more scares across the park and have a renewed focus on our attractions, ensuring they will all be safely reopened to guests and ready to ride this Halloween season.”

Phantom Fall Fest will also include a variety of daytime entertainment including trick-or-treating, costume contests, a dog-friendly day and more. Then, at 6 p.m. the fear kicks into gear as scare actors emerge from the shadows. The event will run Saturdays and Sundays, September 23 – October 29 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Fridays, October 6 – 27 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.