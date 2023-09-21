Sacoa Cashless System presents exciting innovations at IAAPA Expo Europe 2023

Sacoa, the leading provider of cashless solutions for the location-based entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce its presence at IAAPA Expo Europe 2023, taking place from September 25 to 28, 2023, in Vienna, Austria.

The company will be showcasing its latest innovations at booth B-1703, and it is proud to serve as the Silver Sponsor of the highly anticipated Indoor Entertainment Day on Monday, September 25.

Visitors can experience Sacoa’s cutting-edge products and solutions, including the Sacoa Kiosk K4, online platforms, the RFID Spark card reader, among other novelties. These offerings have garnered exceptional acceptance from park operators and visitors alike, reflecting Sacoa’s commitment to driving industry advancements.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed great enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “We look forward to reconnecting with clients and friends in Europe. We regard trade shows as great opportunities to present new updates and receive valuable feedback for our future developments.”