Dreambox360º – an immersive, intimate 5D projection experience – to open on Las Vegas Strip in early 2024

LAS VEGAS — DREAMBOX360º, the immersive and intimate 5D projection experience, announces it will open at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip in early 2024. Developed by the team behind Minus5º ICEBAR, DREAMBOX360º will offer several captivating and thrilling adventures, including The Arctic Ghost Ship: A Quest in Search of the Lost Rum, The Weekend Trip—a psychedelic-inspired experience—and more.

Featuring a 15-minute original, animated adventure, The Arctic Ghost Ship experience will invite guests to sip cocktails with Captain Flint McGreggor as they embark on a quest for the lost rum. Surrounded by 360 degrees of cutting-edge visuals and sound, guests will become even more immersed in this unique journey with 5D effects such as rain, mist, wind and more.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, DREAMBOX360º will transform into The Weekend Trip – a psychedelic experience that will offer mind-blowing, trippy projections, a live DJ, open bar featuring an array of libations and 5D effects such as thunderstorms and blizzards.

Distinctive from other projection attractions around the globe, DREAMBOX360º is designed for small audiences of up to 35 to create an even more intimate and immersive atmosphere.

The versatile space will also be customizable for corporate events and product launches with branded logos and imagery. Bespoke slideshows can also be produced for personal celebrations and private events such as engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions and more.

“As passive projection attractions continue to grow in popularity, we aim to spearhead the future of storytelling by producing an even more personalized and action-packed experience with DREAMBOX360º,” said Noel Bowman, owner, DREAMBOX360º. “Combining smaller, more intimate crowds with 5D elements will create an immersive atmosphere that you can actually feel, unlike anything seen before. We cannot wait for visitors to enjoy this concept next year.” DREAMBOX360º will be located at 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd. next to Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets to DREAMBOX360º experiences will be available in the coming months. Guests must be 12 or older to visit the attraction. For more information or to inquire about private events, visit dreambox360.com.