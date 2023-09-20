Adventureland takes screams to the extreme starting this weekend at Phantom Fall Fest

ALTOONA, Iowa — Phantom Fall Fest makes its spine-chilling return to Adventureland, for its second year starting this Saturday, September 23, and running on select dates through October 29. This fall, Adventureland again undergoes a transformation into a realm of relentless scares and electrifying entertainment, promising visitors of all ages an experience more terrifying than ever before. With eight haunted attractions, family events, a new Halloween club, thrilling rides and more, all included for free with park admission, Phantom Fall Fest has solidified itself as the largest Halloween event in Iowa.

Back with even more family fun, Adventureland has concocted a cauldron of new family-friendly activities this year that will run each Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m., ensuring a frightfully fun time for all ages. Families are invited to embark on a journey down Main Street, where they can trick-or-treat with delightful surprises. The park will also host a spook-tacular costume contest, a scream contest to test vocal cords, an adventurous hay maze, spine-tingling Scary-oke sessions, and the chance to showcase artistic talents through pumpkin painting on the Boulevard.

As the moon rises into the sky, the Frantic Freeway takes a sinister turn, emerging as the Frantic Fearway. With all-new lighting, this revamped ride promises a spooky new spin on the classic bumper car ride. Other favorites including Monster, Storm Chaser, Dragon Slayer and Space Shot will stay open late into the night with lights that provide an entirely different ride experience after dark.

“We’re raising the bar on fear this year as we prepare to deliver our most terrifying and immersive Halloween experience yet,” Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky said. “These haunts are guaranteed to leave guests screaming for more. As Iowa’s largest Halloween event, we are proud to offer more frights than any other haunted attraction in the state.”

The promise of more fog, scares and horrifying effects extends across the park, with the addition of four brand-new scare zones: Deadsville, Nordic Nightmare, The Fallen and Hellbillies. These open-air horrors await brave souls around every eerie corner. In addition to the scare zones, four chilling haunted houses, including the revamped mALICE in Wonderland, where visitors will encounter a heart-pounding adventure with an entirely new layout, dazzling lighting and spine-tingling special effects, now included for free with admission to the park. Other haunted houses include CarnEvil, Cornstalkers and Spirits of the Swamp, each promising a unique and horrifying experience.

Those looking to save time can indulge in the all-new Spooky Pass, granting them expedited access to the haunted houses. For guests seeking a milder fright, No-Boo necklaces will be available throughout the park. Adventureland’s culinary team will unveil a tantalizing array of new Halloween-themed treats and drinks. Guests can experience the all-new Club Blood, where Halloween-inspired drinks, complete with glowing and smoking effects, await both kids and adults. Accompanied by a DJ spinning spine-tingling tunes and screenings of scary movies, Club Blood guarantees an unforgettable evening. At Doc and Leone’s Diner, a mad scientist takes over the bar, serving up wine blood bags and syringe Jell-O shots for a uniquely chilling culinary adventure.