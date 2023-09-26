New arcade location from Family Entertainment Group brings jobs, latest in entertainment to Greater Cincinnati

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In The Game family entertainment centers have brought high-intensity fun to cities across the U.S. Now, Family Entertainment Group is bringing the excitement to Greater Cincinnati area with its seventh installment of the arcade.

In The Game Liberty Center, located at 7510 Bales Street, Liberty Township, Ohio, celebrated its grand opening weekend Sept. 21–24 with a ribbon cutting and VIP event.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating the Grand Opening of our seventh In The Game location in the Queen City,” said Scott Brown, Director of Marketing with Family Entertainment Group. “We look forward to creating a vibrant, exciting space where families and communities can enjoy excellent food and exceptional entertainment.”

In The Game Liberty Center offers 17,000-square-feet of entertainment space designed with guests of all ages in mind. This dynamic space features the latest in virtual reality technology, a large variety of video, redemption and group challenge games, plus a motion thrill ride theater. Guests can also enjoy a night in the Las Vegas-themed escape room and try their hand at axe throwing.

In addition to bringing thrills and delicious eats, the new family entertainment center will provide employment opportunities for up to 80 full-time and part-time positions for the Greater Cincinnati community.