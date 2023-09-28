October 2023

September 27, 2023

The OCTOBER 2023 issue includes:

  • 2023 WWA Symposium, Trade Show headed to the Big Easy
  • Waldameer’s Water World launches Rocket Blast
  • Bolliger & Mabillard to supply Iron Menace coaster to Dorney Park
  • Halloween Horror Nights open for Golden Ticket-winning scares
  • Kings Island to make award-winning kids’ area bigger in 2024
  • Six Flags theme parks roll out largest investment since 2019
  • Extreme Engineering’s Rocky Top Glider opens in Tennessee
  • Minnesota State Fair has 6th best attendance in 164-year history
  • Silverwood Theme Park announces forthcoming park expansion
  • Moosehorn Falls to debut at Canada’s Wonderland in 2024
  • Story Land to grow park with water park addition from Vortex
  • Land of Legends opens record-breaking RocketBlast Water Coaster
  • Midway provider Strates Shows celebrating Centennial of Smiles
  • Connecticut hosts successful NEAAPA Summer Meeting and Golf Tournament
  • Focus on the Horizon: Hudson Wood of Sally Dark Rides
  • New Ellis Aquatic Vigilance System provides end-to-end monitoring
  • Skyline debuts bright, vivid Aurora LED system with P’Sghetti Bowl
  • Europa-Park strives to meet staffing needs with new housing
  • How lifeguards can successfully address the “I’m a doctor” situation
