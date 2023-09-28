October 2023
By amusementtoday | September 27, 2023
The OCTOBER 2023 issue includes:
- 2023 WWA Symposium, Trade Show headed to the Big Easy
- Waldameer’s Water World launches Rocket Blast
- Bolliger & Mabillard to supply Iron Menace coaster to Dorney Park
- Halloween Horror Nights open for Golden Ticket-winning scares
- Kings Island to make award-winning kids’ area bigger in 2024
- Six Flags theme parks roll out largest investment since 2019
- Extreme Engineering’s Rocky Top Glider opens in Tennessee
- Minnesota State Fair has 6th best attendance in 164-year history
- Silverwood Theme Park announces forthcoming park expansion
- Moosehorn Falls to debut at Canada’s Wonderland in 2024
- Story Land to grow park with water park addition from Vortex
- Land of Legends opens record-breaking RocketBlast Water Coaster
- Midway provider Strates Shows celebrating Centennial of Smiles
- Connecticut hosts successful NEAAPA Summer Meeting and Golf Tournament
- Focus on the Horizon: Hudson Wood of Sally Dark Rides
- New Ellis Aquatic Vigilance System provides end-to-end monitoring
- Skyline debuts bright, vivid Aurora LED system with P’Sghetti Bowl
- Europa-Park strives to meet staffing needs with new housing
- How lifeguards can successfully address the “I’m a doctor” situation