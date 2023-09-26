Area15 announces return of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” immersive viewing experience, Oct. 27, 29

LAS VEGAS — AREA15 announces the return of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Immersive Viewing Experience inside The Portal on Friday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 29. Guests will have a frightfully riotous night while watching this 1975 musical comedy horror film by 20th Century Fox—the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Attendees can also look forward to live performances by more than a dozen experienced Las Vegas entertainers, led by Brandon “Axle” Pereyda in the role of Frank-N-Furter. Pereyda’s career spans 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip in productions including “Chippendales,” “Zumanity,” “Michael Jackson the Immortal World Tour” and more.

Guests are also encouraged to come dressed as one of their favorite characters from the cult classic for a night of mischief, dance, music and more.

Shows will begin at 8 p.m. and midnight. Attendees are also invited to a cocktail party in between showings from 10 to 11:30 p.m. in The Sanctuary for a special edition of Silent Disco and a meet and greet with the cast.

General admission tickets are $44.95 per person and include one specialty cocktail; VIP tickets are $69.95 per person and include one specialty cocktail, access to preferred seating and special participation props and prizes. Goodie bag prop kits will also be available to purchase for $5. Must be 21 or older to attend.