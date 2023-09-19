Family Quest Entertainment launches as new industry leader in live event entertainment and educational experiences

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Family Quest Entertainment, a new live event organization specializing in family entertainment and education, launched today as the parent company for Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live. Backed by L2 Capital, Family Quest Entertainment named longtime entertainment executive Jeff Munn the company’s first CEO. Munn was most recently the CEO of Jurassic Quest and will now oversee all properties under the Family Quest Entertainment umbrella.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of Jurassic Quest, which has hosted over 10 million guests in more than 250 cities throughout North America since it launched in September 2013.

“With a portfolio that includes the highest attended dinosaur exhibition in North America and the number one attended brick event for families, Family Quest Entertainment is already garnering paid attendance numbers that position us as one of the top family touring companies,” said Munn. “We plan to expand Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live into new markets, offer new experiences, and bring positive family memories to even more fans worldwide. We will be adding even more properties to Family Quest Entertainment in 2024.”

Munn added, “Our goal is to create engaging moments and interactive opportunities through entertainment. We are proud that Jurassic Quest is the largest, most scientifically realistic dinosaur experience on the continent, and Brick Fest Live unlocks imagination and creativity through hands-on engagement. We will continue to prioritize edutainment throughout Family Quest Entertainment.”

L2 Capital acquired Jurassic Quest in 2019 and added Brick Fest Live earlier this year, setting the stage for the launch of Family Quest Entertainment. Across the properties, Family Quest Entertainment projects more than 3 million attendees in 2024 and will continue to expand partnerships, which currently include local and regional sponsors along with national brands such as eBay, State Farm, and T-Mobile.

Notable figures about each property:

Jurassic Quest:

250+ North American cities played

Over 10 million tickets sold in 10 years

Over 2 million social media followers

Brick Fest Live:

57 U.S. cities played in 67 venues

Over 1.1 million attendees since 2014

Owns Guinness World Record for the Largest LEGO Mosaic of a LEGO minifigure

As part of the announcement, Family Quest Entertainment named Tyler Semerdjian Chief Marketing Officer, Amanda Gabelman Vice President of Brand & Experience, and Andriana Magness Vice President of Tour Development & Routing. Semerdjian worked as the VP of Marketing for the San Diego Seals in the National Lacrosse League before joining the organization in July 2023. Gableman spent over 12 years at Feld Entertainment and more than four years at the Harlem Globetrotters before joining Jurassic Quest in 2021. Magness worked for VStar Entertainment Group for over 15 years in their booking department prior to joining Jurassic Quest in 2020.

“Under Jeff’s leadership and an incredible team with unmatched industry experience, Family Quest Entertainment will create countless memories and learning opportunities for millions of families every year,” said L2 Capital Partner Lorin Cassidy Wolfe. “We look forward to growing our platform globally.”

Munn spent over three decades of his live events career with the Harlem Globetrotters, where he served in various executive capacities, including Chief Operating Officer. He was named CEO of Jurassic Quest in August 2022 and held that position for 13 months until his role was expanded as the CEO of Family Quest Entertainment.