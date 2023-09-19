Holiday World wins industry award, introduces new Twilight Ticket

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Mammoth water coaster took top honors at the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, held recently at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN. At the industry awards ceremony, it was announced that three of the top five water park attractions in the world call Splashin’ Safari home, with Wildebeest and Cheetah Chase earning second and fifth place, respectively.

“This is a huge achievement,” says President & CEO Matt Eckert. “We’re the self-declared Water Coaster Capital of the World, and it means the world to us to have a community of industry fans agree. It’s an honor to have had one of our water coasters named as the best of the best since 2010.”

While Splashin’ Safari has closed for the season, Happy Halloween Weekends return this Saturday, September 23 and run through October 29.

New for 2023, the park has introduced the Twilight Ticket for Happy Halloween Weekends. At no additional cost, Guests who purchase Pick Your Date Tickets online for Sundays during the event may enter the park the Saturday evening before their visit, starting at 5 p.m CDT.

Earlier this year, Holiday World officials announced that the Halloween in the Sky Drone Show will be all-new this year with 400 drones every Saturday night through Happy Halloween weekends.

“Halloween in the Sky is a sight to behold,” adds Eckert. “And our new Twilight Ticket ensures our Sunday Guests won’t miss a moment of the fun of Happy Halloween Weekends.”

Happy Halloween Weekends include all of the rides Guests love at Holiday World, plus new Halloween-themed shows, and special Halloween attractions, including Holidog’s 3-D Adventure, Carnival Chaos, and a 12-acre corn maze PLUS hay ride. In addition, each year, the park introduces a special fall menu, which this year includes S’mores Funnel Cake, Candy Corn Ice Cream, and a BBQ Pork bowl with pepper jack macaroni and cheese.