Accesso to exhibit at IAAPA Expo 2023 amid milestone year

TWYFORD, U.K. — accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, will return next week to IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 as a Silver-Level Sponsor . IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 – the leisure & entertainment industry’s premier European event – will be hosted in Vienna, Austria, at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center from Sept. 25-28.

At Booth A2825, accesso will showcase the latest addition to the company’s suite of industry-leading and globally trusted technologies – the accesso Freedom Restaurant & Retail platform. Designed specifically for the cloud, the multi-tenanted and highly configurable accesso Freedom solution enables operators to unify restaurant and retail transactions on a single platform, providing unparalleled flexibility and the power to seamlessly scale, regardless of venue size.

“We have proudly attended IAAPA Europe for the past 17 years and are continually impressed by the innovation and industry excellence exhibited at the show,” said George Hambleton, accesso Vice President of Sales. “This year, we’re looking forward to connecting with attendees and mapping out new ways our cloud-native restaurant and retail platform can streamline operations and maximise selling potential for their venues.”

2023 has served as yet another banner year for accesso, as the company announced the acquisition of VGS – a leading ticketing and visitor management system provider – in June. VGS’ award-winning SnApp platform now operates as part of the accesso product set as accesso Horizon.

To meet with accesso and explore its cutting-edge accesso Freedom solution or the powerful accesso Horizon platform, stop by Booth A2825 or email sales@accesso.com to arrange a 1:1 appointment.