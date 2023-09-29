Adventureland challenges guests to earthworm eating contest

Creepy crawlers emerge from the ground on Saturday, October 7 as Adventureland Resort continues Phantom Fall Fest with an out-of-this-worm contest.

Park guests are invited to put their guts to the test for the ultimate prize package beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the end of Adventureland’s Main Street as they participate in the first-ever Phantom’s Earthworm Challenge. The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills is looking for five brave and hungry souls to take on the earthworm eating contest as constants compete for the ultimate prize package (valued at more than $1,000) including a Yeti Tundra 45 hard cooler, Yeti cups and accessories, two 2024 Adventureland Platinum Season Passes, Adventureland merch, along with North Face and Carhart hats and more. All participants will also receive an exclusive “Worms: Nature’s Spaghetti” shirt made by RAYGUN.

The contest will be emceed by local celebrity, and winner of season one of Netflix’s “Is It Cake?”, Andrew Fuller. The park will allow a maximum of five participants and Fuller will determine the winner. The courageous few who step forward will be challenged to slurp down six earthworms as fast as humanly possible. Must be 18 to enter, sign up on site.

The Phantom’s Earthworm Challenge begins the third weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, the largest Halloween event in Iowa! Phantom Fall Fest includes four all-new scare zones, four haunted houses and the all-new Club Blood, featuring drinks that glow and smoke!

All haunted attractions and rides are included with park admission, available now at the discounted rate of $34.99 for a single day and night of spine-tingling thrills.