Gametime Lanes & Entertainment announces expansion to Northshore Mall

AMESBURY, Mass. — Gametime Lanes & Entertainment announced that they will open a second location at Northshore Mall in Peabody, Mass, building on the growth and success of their Amesbury family entertainment center. One of the top entertainment destinations north of Boston, Gametime recently agreed to lease a 30,000 square foot space on the Simon Property.

Gametime Lanes will join other recently-opened upscale establishments, such as L.L.Bean, Arhaus and sweetgreen as part the final phase of the Promenade redevelopment at Northshore Mall.

Owner Anthony Decotis says, “The reimagining of the mall makes this the perfect time to bring Gametime to this location and to create a unique entertainment and recreation destination for their customers.”

The new location will feature similar attractions to the Amesbury complex. In addition to 12 lanes of ten pin bowling, the new complex will feature two bars including a sports bar with giant TV screens and a full pub menu. The state-of-the-art arcade will occupy 6,000 square feet with a redemption counter, popular video and virtual reality games, ax throwing and other adult amusements. Private function rooms will be available for large or small corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties, or birthday parties for all ages. Live music and special events in this premier setting are planned to bring a unique energy to the property, offering a wide array of experiences for patrons to enjoy during the day or evening, after work or on weekends.

“We are delighted to welcome Gametime Lanes and Entertainment to our already thriving mall community,” said Scott DeCost, General Manager at Northshore Mall. “In addition to our strong roster of shops and the unique services we offer, Gametime now brings our valued guests an unbeatable experience with their friends and family they will carry with them.”

Construction is underway, and the expected grand opening will be in mid to late 2024. Follow Gametime Lanes on facebook for updates.

Gametime Lanes & Entertainment started in 2019 and is owned by Anthony DeCotis, Steve Belmonte, Jeff Lajoie, Fursey Keleghan, and Tony Sorrentino, who have a combined 75 years of experience in the industry. Learn more at www.gametimelanes.com.