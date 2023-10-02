Dollywood’s Heartsong Lodge & Resort opens mid-October bookings

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As construction on Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort nears completion, Dollywood Parks & Resorts is excited to offer guests 302 more reasons to visit the Great SmokyMountains. The highly-anticipated 302-room lodge is now taking reservations for stays beginning Oct. 16, 2023. The spectacular HeartSong Lodge & Resort marks the second world-class resort created by Dollywood Parks & Resorts and Dolly Parton.

To celebrate the lodge’s first weeks of operation, Dollywood Parks & Resorts is offering guests the opportunity to book the Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort Sneak Preview Package. This offer includes one one-day admission to Dollywood and one Harvest Tasting Pass when guests book their stays for Oct. 16-Oct. 30 at HeartSong Lodge & Resort. This special offer is available now by visiting Dollywood.com/heartsong or calling 1-800-Dollywood.

As the fall season and resort opening draw closer, the exquisite details that create HeartSong Lodge & Resort’s unique atmosphere are no longer renderings but reality. The resort’s remarkable four-story fireplace and stunning four-story lantern-inspired windows are in place to welcome guests into the grand atrium as they arrive. Inside the guest rooms, no small detail is left untouched. The Smokies come to life in each room with imaginative murals while the color pallets showcase the rich natural beauty of the resort’s picturesque surroundings.

For one-of-a-kind getaways, the five-story resort features themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. Many of the rooms include balconies, which provide sweeping views of the vast resort property. This Smoky Mountain lodge features epic indoor and outdoor pools that provide guests a refreshing escape in all seasons, and a picture-perfect outdoor cove with family gathering spaces. These gathering places include a large communal fire feature, a wood-burning fire pit where guests can enjoy complimentary s’mores each evening, a space for bedtime stories from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, two event lawns, several areas for live entertainment and more.

With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests. From the two-story HeartSong Event Center to spacious outdoor meeting spaces and event lawn, the resort offers numerous options to provide a unique and inspiring setting for groups.