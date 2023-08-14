The new rollercoaster in the Croatian themed area of Europa-Park is called ‘Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac’

The attraction will be the highlight in the 17th European themed area of Germany’s largest theme park, and one of the most modern and spectacular rollercoasters in the world: ‘Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac’ by MACK Rides lets visitors immerse themselves in Nikola Tesla’s breathtaking experiments with electricity, providing an incomparable adrenaline rush. At a length of 1385 metres, the rollercoaster is the longest multilaunch coaster on the continent and holds the record in Europe with three acceleration sections. Mate Rimac, one of the greatest Croatian inventors of our time, is to be the cooperation partner for the new rollercoaster in Europa-Park’s Croatian themed area, with the Bugatti Rimac joint venture. The collaboration was officially announced in the presence of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on 10th August 2023 on the island of Hvar, whose architecture and landscape also serve as inspiration for the new themed area.

Mate Rimac cites Nikola Tesla as a role model for research into electric motors and batteries in high-performance vehicles. Rimac’s flagship electric hypercar, the Rimac Nevera, demonstrates an unrivalled combination of performance and cutting-edge technology. Designed, engineered, optimised and built by the Rimac team in Croatia, the Nevera has set new standards for the automotive industry. The name Nevera derives from the Croatian word for sudden, short storms, usually accompanied by lightning, that occur mostly on Croatia’s Adriatic coast. The Nevera is considered the world’s fastest electric car and the world’s fastest accelerating production vehicle, having set over 20 acceleration and braking records. The Stryker Coaster Voltron Nevera will offer visitors the chance to experience a special kind of acceleration. The 14th rollercoaster at Europa-Park has almost 300 stators, which catapult the trains up to 90 km/h at four separate times, with one of those times travelling backwards.

Europa-Park and Rimac are connected by a common vision and passion for innovation, acceleration and perfection. As a result of the cooperation, Europa-Park, which has received the coveted industry Oscar ‘Golden Ticket Award’ eight times in a row as ‘Best amusement park worldwide’, is working with Croatia’s most important company.

On this cooperation, Michael Mack says, “The cooperation is a perfect match. There couldn’t be anyone better than Mate Rimac and his team for this, as the company is 100 percent authentic. It is important to Europa-Park to strive for partnerships that take place on an equal footing. That is why we are particularly looking forward to working together. This cooperation also brings together a young generation that thinks outside the box. We’re united by our entrepreneurial spirit, our passion for acceleration and our special relationship with Croatia. My wife Miriam comes from the country and as such has played a key inspirational role in the shaping of the new themed area. The fact that our new cooperation partner is now also from Croatia makes me very proud.”

Mate Rimac says, “The history of the Mack family is very fascinating to me. What has been built here over generations is incredible. The combination of Europa-Park and Bugatti Rimac fits together perfectly, as we are doing crazy things in the automotive industry and Europa-Park is doing crazy things in the attractions industry. This is where visionaries and top engineers meet, both striving to be the best in their field. For me, it is an honour that Germany’s largest theme park will not only be able to show our innovations, but also present the rich history and culture of Croatia. In less than 15 years we have managed to build an automotive company from the ground up that has over 2100 employees and has realised incredible projects that are transforming the automotive industry, including the Nevera, the world’s fastest electric car. I want to show the younger generation what is possible when you put your heart and mind into it.”

In addition to Rimac Automobili, the Bugatti Rimac Group has also included Bugatti Automobili since 2021. There is also the possibility for future cooperation between Europa-Park and Bugatti Rimac beyond the Voltron Nevera. The new rollercoaster, which is also the first major new rollercoaster at Europa-Park in 12 years, is scheduled for completion in 2024. Visitors can expect a unique experience implementing the world’s most spectacular and innovative rollercoaster elements. Fans of adrenaline rushes can look forward to four launches and seven inversions. The rollercoaster is the longest in Europe with inversions, and is ranked 6th worldwide among the longest rollercoasters with inversions. At 105 degrees, the launch is the steepest in the world, providing a completely new dimension of adrenaline rush immediately after the catapult launch

The construction of the Croatian themed area will follow after the completion of the ‘Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac’, with the first construction phase that includes the rollercoaster and station building already covering around 20,000 square metres. The station will commemorate the ‘Wardenclyffe Tower’ designed by the engineer and physicist Nikola Tesla, who wanted to use it realising his dream of wireless, long-distance transmission of electrical energy. Guests can stroll along limestone paved paths and through narrow streets while enjoying the traditional-style Croatian atmosphere. The storytelling for the new subject area was penned by MACK Magic.

In order to delve even deeper into the exciting story of the inventor Nikola Tesla, the new 4D film ‘Voltron 4D’ produced by MACK Magic will be available exclusively in the Magic Cinema 4D in Europa-Park from autumn 2023. In the 12-minute live-action film, visitors can experience with all of their senses just how the visionary Nikola Tesla, who came from what is now Croatia, developed a spectacular invention with the help of the legendary Adventure Club of Europe and ushered in the electric age. The highly exciting film, featuring breathtaking action and special effects, sets new standards and is an inspirational spectacle.