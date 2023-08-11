IATP 2023 Conference & Trade Show only one month away

HERSHEY, Pa. — The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association (IATP) is planning its 11th annual conference and trade show from September 10 – 12, 2023. This year’s event will be packed with almost 30 educational sessions on topics ranging from Understanding the Construction Process For New Facility Owners with a former Civil Engineering Officer of the United States Air Force, an in-person, full-day Trampoline Court Inspection Training Course, panels on Big vs. Small Arcades, Increasing Your Bottom Line with F&B, and so much more.

When: September 10 – 12, 2023

Where: Kalahari Resort, Round Rock, Texas

Room Rates: $209/night including free indoor waterpark passes

This is the premier event for adventure and trampoline park owners, managers, and suppliers. We’ll have three full days of education, several networking events, and former US Navy Pilot, Captain Tammie Jo Shults as the Keynote Speaker for the Awards Dinner. Exclusive exhibit hall hours are new this year and mean that no other events are going on while the show floor is open. The Meet & Greet reception will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, 9/11 in the exhibit hall where guests will mingle with old friends and meet some new ones.

Tickets are only $299 for IATP park members and $599 for non-exhibiting supplier members.

For more information and to register, visit www.iatpevents.com.