Sesame Place Philadelphia announces opening of largest Sesame Street-themed store in the United States

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Sesame Place Philadelphia will introduce a new way to experience Sesame Street-themed fun with the all-new Sesame Place Store, a premier retail location, opening this fall.

Sesame Place Philadelphia currently offers the widest variety of Sesame Street-themed plush for sale in the world, including nostalgic characters such as Murray Monster, Snuffy, Honker, Dinger, Guy Smiley, and more. Upon opening, the new Sesame Place Store will be the largest store dedicated solely to Sesame Street-themed merchandise in the United States.

Located at the park’s entrance, the 6,800 square-foot emporium will be Sesame Place’s new flagship shop and will give guests a glimpse into the colorful, whimsical, and furry Sesame Place experience year-round, with no cost required to enter for guests looking only to shop. The Sesame Place Store will offer a large selection of merchandise, souvenirs and mementos featuring everyone’s favorite furry friends.

The Sesame Place Store will be part of the upgraded entry plaza also to be unveiled this fall. The new entry experience will celebrate the roots of both the show and the park through architecture and scenic details inspired by iconic locations in Philadelphia and New York, transporting guests from the roads of Pennsylvania into the world of Sesame Street.

2023 and 2024 Sesame Place Philadelphia Season Pass Members will be among the first to experience the Sesame Place Store and will receive a discount on merchandise based on their Season Pass tier.