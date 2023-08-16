Semnox Solutions installs cutting-edge technology at Glitch

Semnox Solutions, a global leader in providing innovative technology solutions for the entertainment and leisure industry, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its cashless solutions at Glitch, one of Dubai’s largest and revolutionary, state-of-the-art leisure and family entertainment center owned and operated by Al Ghurair Properties.

With more than 30 interactive attractions including ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, a VR arcade, and bowling, Semnox has installed 28 LuminOS readers, three Self-Service Kiosks, three POS systems, one handheld tablet, and two waiver management tablets. By doing this, Glitch has fully embraced the benefits of a cashless system, choosing to automate key processes to enable 100% cashless card operations.

When asked about the selection of Semnox as its technology partner, Bert Grogor, Vice President of Al-Ghurair, commented, “We chose Semnox because they had the best customer service, which stood out as exceptional in every aspect. They were always responsive to our needs and went above and beyond to help us out. Semnox’s commitment to developing new technology that aligned perfectly with our business needs was a key factor in our decision.”

“We consider Glitch to be a flagship project that showcases our capabilities. We are proud to be associated with the prestigious Al Ghurair as a business solution partner for entertainment projects. We look forward to working with Al Ghurair team to help them achieve business success with our comprehensive business solution.”, says JS Reddy, Vice President, Business Head- Middle East, Semnox Solutions.

Since the implementation of Semnox’s cashless solutions at Glitch, there has been a positive response from customers and staff. With “tap-to-play” functionality at attractions, and the ability to “top up” game cards at kiosks, the system has increased productivity with minimal delays during installation. Customers have taken full advantage of the speed and convenience of the cashless operations, which enhances their overall experience at Glitch.

The successful implementation of Semnox’s cashless solutions at Glitch highlights the commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service. Semnox continues to be a trusted partner for businesses in the entertainment and leisure industry, enabling them to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve long-term success.

“Semnox’s unmatched flexibility truly set them apart from other vendors we considered. Their ability to adapt and tailor their offerings to our unique requirements was invaluable,” said Groger. “Overall, these factors made Semnox the clear choice for Glitch, ensuring a partnership that promises efficiency, growth, and outstanding service.”