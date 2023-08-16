Wild Rivers Waterpark announces 2024 season passes with free 2023 season pass add-on for early purchasers

IRVINE, Calif. — Wild Rivers Waterpark, California’s newest waterpark in Irvine’s Great Park, today announced its 2024 season pass tiers, and guests purchasing either a diamond or gold season pass will receive the equivalent pass for the remainder of the 2023 season for free. To purchase 2024 season passes, please visit https://wildrivers.com/seasonpasses.

“With our scorching weather taking us straight through the heart of the summer, our guests have expressed their overwhelming happiness with the benefits of our season pass program, and we are excited to welcome new passholders for 2024 with some of those same benefits throughout the rest of our 2023 season,” says Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers Waterpark. “We’ve heard such great feedback from guests about the value of being a season passholder, from some of the early entry opportunities to the food, non-alcoholic beverage, retail, and cabana discounts. We’ve seen many guests come to the park on a day pass and upgrade to a season pass that day after recognizing those benefits.

In 2024, Wild Rivers will offer three tiers of season passes, and this limited special promotion is only available on both the diamond and gold passes.

Diamond: $189 (regularly $249)- The waterpark’s most robust pass welcomes guests daily and on weekends, with early entry on select days and discounts on food, non-alcoholic beverages, retail, and cabanas. Also, enjoy season pass preview day in 2024 and bring a friend free on certain days.

Gold: $149 (regularly $199) – This upgraded pass welcomes guests daily, on weekends, with an option for two early entries on select days. Also, enjoy season pass preview day in 2024 and bring a friend free in May.

Both passes offer a parking add-on for $95 and a season souvenir bottle for $45.

“Season passholders are like family; they come to the waterpark multiple times a week or every weekend, they get to know our Wild Rivers staff, and we get to know them,” Kopeny added. “They come for birthdays, family gatherings and with their sports teams or youth groups, and they are as equally excited about the park as our team is to introduce new people to Wild Rivers.”