Governor Murphy signs legislation establishing $100 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J — Governor Phil Murphy today signed S3989/A5675, which establishes the Boardwalk Preservation Fund and appropriates $100 million for the renovation and repair of boardwalks in Shore communities across the state. Primary sponsors of the legislation include Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Michael Testa, Assemblyman Louis D. Greenwald, and Assemblyman William Moen; co-sponsors include Senator Vin Gopal and Senator Vince Polistina.

Additionally, Governor Murphy announced the official opening of the Boardwalk Preservation Fund’s application process, which is being managed by the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and will remain open until October 31. As a crucial complement to the Boardwalk Preservation Fund in Atlantic City, the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget also includes an investment of tens of millions of American Rescue Plan dollars toward infrastructure investments that will continue to drive the City’s economic recovery and success.

“From Atlantic City to Asbury Park, for decades our state’s boardwalks have served as iconic fixtures in our Shore communities, contributing not just to their local economies but to their unique histories and cultural fabric as well,” said Governor Murphy. “Maximizing the potential of our boardwalks requires robust, forward-looking investments that will prepare them to endure the test of time and the intensifying impacts of the climate crisis. I’m proud to build upon Lieutenant Governor Oliver’s legacy as a champion of Atlantic City while we stand alongside elected officials on both sides of the aisle in support of these invaluable community assets.”

“The boardwalks are the lifeblood of many of our Shore communities,” said Senate President Nick Scutari. “They are a distinctive part of the Jersey Shore that plays a key role in the state’s tourism economy. The Boardwalk Fund will help ensure that our boardwalks are repaired and maintained so they continue to be hallmarks for New Jersey that can be enjoyed by local residents and visitors.”

“Our state is well-known for its beautiful shoreline, which is among our greatest natural resources, and vibrant beach towns. They are central to New Jersey’s identity and contribute to our strong economic base,” said Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin. “These towns fuel our tourism industry and serve as a powerful economic driver. We need to uplift travel and tourism so that local economies are able to thrive.”

“Boardwalks are the heartbeat of our shore towns, and the sight of countless summer memories for residents around the state,” said Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz. “This funding will allow towns to make improvements to the structure of their boardwalks to allow them to withstand future storms, so they can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

“The Boardwalk Fund is an ongoing investment that will help Shore communities reduce the expenses of upgrading and maintaining the boardwalks that are as much a part of the Jersey Shore as the sand and the sea,” said Senator Paul Sarlo, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. “The boardwalks are a key part of the state’s identity and serve as a lifeblood for local businesses. The Jersey Shore belongs to everyone and this initiative will help keep alive the fond memories so many of us have of our Shore experiences so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

“The Boardwalk Fund will help pay for projects that support tourism and economic growth,” said Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin. “Boardwalks are home to local businesses and restaurants, and we want to make sure they continue to thrive and attract visitors.”

“Millions of tourists flock to the Jersey Shore each year to enjoy our boardwalks and our beautiful beaches. I am pleased that Governor Murphy signed this bipartisan legislation to make this historic investment to help preserve these vital features of our shore town communities,” said Senator Michael Testa. “Boardwalks are a key economic driver for the state. The Boardwalk Preservation Fund will help our coastal cities preserve and maintain these iconic tourist locations for generations to come.”

“Boardwalks are an integral part of the Jersey Shore experience, serving as a place for friends and families to gather and make memories,” said Assembly Majority Leader Louis D. Greenwald and Assemblyman Bill Moen. “By making this investment, we are ensuring that we keep our boardwalks in good shape for both tourists and residents to visit and contribute to the local shore economies.”

“Our boardwalks and beaches generate millions of dollars of revenue and are the lifeblood of our coastal counties and municipalities,” said Senator Vince Polistina. “I am thankful that Governor Murphy signed this bipartisan bill. We are making a monumental investment that will provide a significant boost to the long-term economic success of the New Jersey Shore. The establishment of the Boardwalk Preservation Fund will help shore towns preserve and maintain popular tourist spots by enabling them to construct and make necessary repairs to our boardwalks and beaches.”

“Our boardwalks are part of the backbone of New Jersey’s thriving billions-dollar summer tourism season,” said Assemblyman Don Guardian. “Making these grants available to ensure our boardwalks remain the envy of coastal states, are broadened for increased bicycle use, and are easily accessible for residents with disabilities is a win for the Jersey Shore and all of New Jersey.”

“Some of my fondest memories growing up here are at the boardwalk. My husband and I now have the joy of watching our own children do so many of the same things I did as a kid,” said Assemblywoman Claire Swift. “This Boardwalk Preservation Fund will help our towns, so all our children and future generations can continue making the best memories here.”

“Today was yet another historic day in our great city as the Murphy Administration continues its strong and epic commitment to Atlantic City,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. “As the oldest and most notable boardwalk in the country, we are confident that we will deliver a competitive application and receive our fair share of much-needed funding.”

“The boardwalk is, more than any other single feature, the symbol of the Jersey Shore to the world – it is truly iconic,” said Christina M. Renna, President & CEO, Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey. “Unfortunately, many boardwalks across the state’s shoreline are in a state of disrepair and in need of an infusion of capital for repairs and restoration. The Boardwalk Fund will help do just that, assuring that this tourism destination remains intact for years to come.”