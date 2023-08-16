Cow-a-bunga! Story Land announces all-new Moo Lagoon opening in 2024

GLEN, N.H. — Story Land is splashing into 70 years of fairy tale fun with multiple water slides, interactive splash areas and sunglass-wearing cows. The Place Where Fantasy Lives is gearing up for its 70th season as the place of make-believe in an all-new, all-moo way. Visitors should prepare for farm-tastic fun in the all-new Moo Lagoon, set to open in 2024.

The all-new farm-themed water play area will offer splashes for everyone from mom and dad to tots and tweens and everyone in between until the cows come home. Moo Lagoon will be complete with a multi-level sprayground featuring a dumping bucket, interactive water features and a zero-depth spray zone. For guests looking for even more water-filled thrills, the new thematic area will also include a triple slide tower offering three unique body water slides.

“Story Land has been the premier destination for childhood fun, wonder and enjoyment for 70 years,” said Eric Dziedzic General Manager. “We are thrilled to bring an entirely new way for guests to cool off in the White Mountains all summer long. The refreshing water area will be a destination for summertime fun complete with a sprayground, dump bucket, water slides and more that will begin to sprout this off-season.”

Moo Lagoon is the next new themed addition that will transport guests to the farm with squirting flowers, barnyard animal structures, farm-themed fountains and a tractor that squirts and soaks guests. The all-new thematic area will be the newest addition to the 35-acre park, adding more attractions to the 20 unique rides that guests can find throughout the theme park including the Roar-O-Saurus Coaster, Swan Boats, Alice’s Tea Cups and much more.

To celebrate 70 years and the announcement of the all-new Moo Lagoon, Story Land is currently offering the best deal of the year, with up to $50 off 2024 Season Passes. 2024 Season Passes will include access to Story Land and Moo Lagoon, plus passholders will get the rest of the 2023 season free with select passes and can take advantage of unique discounts and additional perks like free friend tickets, discounts on food and beverage and much more.