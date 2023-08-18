Area15 announces official entertainment lineup for Galactic Zoo Massive, Saturday, Sept. 16

LAS VEGAS — AREA15 , the world’s first purpose-built art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces the official entertainment lineup for its last Massive of the summer, Galactic Zoo. Taking place on Saturday, Sept. 16, the multi-venue Massive transporting guests to an otherworldly wonderland will feature a headlining performance by house music sensation Noizu in the A-Lot.

Additional performances taking place throughout the evening in the outdoor A-Lot include a rare back-to-back set by house stars Bleu Clair and San Pacho, alltalk and Ana M, as well as performances in The Wall by Flamingosis, Yasmina, SHAPESHFTR and a takeover by Big Nazo.

In addition to live entertainment, Galactic Zoo will also include out-of-this-world performers and characters, interactive photo ops, immersive art installations, festival-style vendors, craft makers and cosmic delights. Attendees can also look forward to specialty-themed craft cocktails, indulgent sweets and crave-worthy eats available for purchase. Visitors are invited to embrace their inner space animal and don their most celestial, star-studded attire.

“Attendees will experience a multiverse of light, lasers and sound, creating a truly one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment experience,” said Noah Kessler, head of entertainment, AREA15. “Galactic Zoo’s entertainment lineup is not to be missed, so it will truly be an unforgettable, extraordinary evening.”