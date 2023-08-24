Movie Park Germany celebrates the darkest birthday party in park history: 25 years of Halloween Horror Festival!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — This year, the hour of horror strikes louder and scarier than ever before – The Halloween Horror Festival at Movie Park Germany celebrates its 25th birthday! Europe’s largest Halloween event knows no mercy in its anniversary year and invites all Halloween fans to the darkest party in the park’s history. The apocalyptic program plan includes two new horror attractions: “Final Stop” and “Murder Museum – The Art of Killing” are the devilish birthday present of the park to all Halloween guests.

Entertainment and shows are also coming to life in a bigger way to celebrate this milestone: the horror live show “Madhouse – Insanity Lives Here” continues with a new talent and last year’s most popular horror artists. This year, the diabolical clapperboard S.I.K. leads the marsh of monsters as a walking character. Further scary surprises await Halloween fans with an hourly light show on Horrorwood Boulevard as well as the new 4-D movie “The Conjuring.” The mapping show “Horrorwood Rises”, DJ Max Bering & Friends and the popular hypnosis casting with Stephan Nölle will also return.

Meanwhile, more evil lurks in the back of the park: The Western-themed area transforms into “Hillbilly Town”. In this context, the horror house located in this zone gets a slightly revised storyline with the new name “Secrets of St. Elmo – Last Hunt”. The food offerings also receive a Halloween update.

“25 years of the Halloween Horror Festival is an important milestone for us and one we are very proud of,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “With the introduction of the event in 1998, Movie Park was the first pioneer to establish Halloween in German theme parks. In recent years, our event has evolved more and more into a festival, and we have been able to set new attendance records. Of course, we have some scary surprises planned for our guests for the big birthday.”

On a total of 25 event days between September 30 and November 12, 2023, the Horrorwood Studios will welcome all fearless guests in keeping with the anniversary motto “Don’t Try to Hide” and put their courage to the test. In cooperation with the U.S. initiative “Haunters Against Hate,” a symbolic Halloween day for a good cause will take place on October 7.