Families and thrillseekers can seek unlimited Treasure this Labor Day weekend

Treasure Hunt: The Ride, Monterey’s newest family attraction – and the only theme park ride on Cannery Row – is offering an exclusive adventurous deal this Labor Day weekend. Friday, September 1 – Monday, September 4, guests can seek unlimited treasure. All regular-price tickets will receive a free upgrade to an unlimited ride pass. Ride. Collect Treasure. Score points. Repeat. Again and again!

Ticket prices start at just $17.99 each and can be purchased online at TreasureHuntRide.com, or at the ticket desk. Treasure Hunt: The Ride, located at 700 Cannery Row, is open daily.