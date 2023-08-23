Eastern States Exposition welcomes Greg Sanocki as communications & social media specialist

Eastern States Exposition (ESE) announces that Greg Sanocki, of Agawam, Mass., has joined the organization’s Marketing Department as the Communications & Social Media Specialist.

Sanocki completed his degree from Western New England University in December 2014, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Marketing. Shortly following his collegiate career, Sanocki joined Westfield State University’s Marketing Department as the Social Media and Digital Content Specialist. In this role for nearly seven years, Sanocki was responsible for developing and administering the University’s official social media presence, producing video content, and serving as social media expert for the campus community.

“I’m thrilled to join such a welcoming team at the Eastern States Exposition,” said Sanocki. “Growing up in Western Massachusetts, I’ve always loved going to The Big E, so I’m delighted to be a part of such an important staple in our community and beyond,” he added.

In his new role as Communications & Social Media Specialist, Sanocki will be responsible for overseeing ESE’s digital and social media marketing initiatives, collaborating with departments to ensure seamless digital communication, and creating and producing effective marketing and public relations communications.