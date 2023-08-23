Thumzup wllcomes VR Hour to its proprietary cash rewards platform

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Thumzup Media Corporation is excited to welcome VR Hour, located at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd #103, Santa Monica, California, to its cash rewards digital social media branding platform.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome VR HOUR, a unique virtual reality collaborative experience which combines the best of escape rooms and virtual reality to create an unforgettable adventure, to the Thumzup platform,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Thumzup’s users are now able to earn cash while immersing themselves into a completely different world where they are not only an observer but an active participant. We are commited to further expanding VR HOUR’s customer base and sales.”