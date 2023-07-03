Ultimate Taylor Swift Party Heading for Hawaiian Waters The Colony July 8

While The Eras Tour sits squarely in Dallas’ rearview mirror, a fun-filled night of Taylor Swift music, singing and dancing is headed for Hawaiian Waters The Colony July 8. THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT, currently touring the country, will soon make its way to the popular North Dallas water park to celebrate all of the singer-songwriter’s blockbuster eras.

From 7 pm until dusk, Swifties will take over the entire water park for this exclusive, private event. From relaxing pools and lazy rivers to high-speed thrill slides, Taylor fans will enjoy everything the park has to offer. At dusk, things will heat up at the wave pool with music, food and dancing centered around a larger-than-life Taylor on the park’s massive video screen. The epic fun will continue until 10:30 pm.

All event tickets purchased through July 5 will include a free bounce-back water park ticket for another visit Aug. through Sept.