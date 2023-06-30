Chance Rides plans for the future and forms financial partnership with Permanent Equity

WICHITA, Kan. — Chance Rides Manufacturing, Inc., has formed a financial partnership with Permanent Equity, a private equity Missouri-based firm. Chance Rides is known as the largest manufacturer of amusement rides, roller coasters, observation wheels and people movers in the United States, located in Wichita, delivering fun to the world for over 60 years.

“This company has meant everything to me, it’s been my life and my family for so many years,” said Owner & CEO Dick Chance. “It was my main goal to continue the legacy of Chance Rides long after I’m gone, and for the company to be successful in the future. I’ve had the honor of leading the company for close to 40 years and I know Permanent Equity will help the Chance legacy continue far beyond the next 40 years.”

Chance family-owned companies have been dominant producers of amusement ride-related equipment for decades.

Chance Manufacturing Company, Inc., was founded by Harold Chance in 1961 in Wichita, Kansas. It all started with a C.P. Huntington train, today there have been over 400 trains produced.

Another popular ride that Harold and the team were known for was Trabant – the first trailer- mounted amusement ride that made it easy for carnival crews to set up.

Dick started with the company in 1970, after graduating from college.

In 1971 Harold organized the first amusement ride safety seminar that continues today as AIMS, the Amusement Industry Manufacturers & Suppliers, Int. In 2023, over 700 people attended its 6-day safety seminar.

The 1970s and early 80s were a period of rapid innovation and creativity for Chance Manufacturing, including the development of the classic Zipper, YO-YO and Skydiver to name a few.

In 1985, Harold retired, and Dick started Chance Industries, Inc., with its subsidiaries: Chance Rides, Chance Coach and Chance Engineering.

In the 80s and 90s Chance Manufacturing experienced impressive growth, expanding its product line to include ornate carousels, and urban transit buses, notably the Replica Streetcar bus.

In 1998, Michael, Dick’s oldest son, joined the company and helped expand the theme park side of the business. His influence and drive allowed the company to begin building rollercoasters.

The early 2000s was the period of thrill ride growth for Chance Rides.

In 2001, Michael acquired the roller coaster designs of D.H. Morgan Manufacturing in California and formed Chance Morgan Coasters, Inc. The manufacturing was moved to its Wichita headquarters while engineering remained in California. Michael served as Chance Ride’s president until he passed away in 2016.

In 2004, Chance American Wheels, LLC teamed with European partners to produce R60 (60 meters high) Observation Wheels, holding exclusive rights to the design for North America.

Celebrating 50 years of the family in the amusement ride business, in 2011 the Chance Rides name was reintroduced.

Dick’s second son, John joined the business in 2016, working alongside Michael in the engineering and development of new products before Michael’s passing that same year. John’s current role is leading business development.

In 2017, Aaron Landrum joined the company as President & Chief Operating Officer.

In 2018, John led the efforts to convert the C.P. Huntington Trains from internal combustion to fully electric, dramatically increasing sales.

The company proudly operates at the same facility Harold Chance started in, spanning 250,000 square feet. It currently employs 130 skilled workers, from welders to artists, many serving Chance Rides for more than 35 years.

“We understand we play a critical role in the industry, we’re the largest manufacturer in the U.S.,” said Dick. “The financial partnership allows us to continue to provide parts and services for existing Chance products.”

Chance Rides’ capabilities include engineering, prototype shop, fabrication, molding, painting, carousel art, final assembly, and customer support throughout the customer’s journey.

“With Permanent Equity’s financial partnership, the future of Chance Rides shines brightly and with immense optimism,” said Aaron Landrum, President & COO. “Our organization thrives on the exceptional skills, capability, and dedication of our outstanding team, coupled with our longstanding commitment to delivering world-class products and services.”

“Chance Rides has always been a driving force in the industry,” said John Chance VP Business Development. “From innovative new thrill rides to our timeless, classic line of carousels and trains, we have always been committed to providing our customers the highest quality products and service.”

“Chance Rides has a fabulous reputation in the amusement industry. Their unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and quality are admirable, resulting in deep bonds built among customers over 6 decades,” said Tim Hanson, Chief Investment Officer at Permanent Equity. “We’re excited to invest in the continued success of this management team, and to roll up our sleeves alongside them to do more of what they do best – make the world more fun.”

“The core values of Permanent Equity harmonize remarkably well with our own, and we envision this long-term relationship as mutually advantageous for our stakeholders, said Landrum. “Our diverse customer base can expect uninterrupted service and timely deliveries during this transition. This is a thrilling period for Chance Rides as we embark on new and innovative projects, expand into new markets, and actively recruit skilled professionals to join our team.”

“One of the key factors in partnering with Permanent Equity is its proven track record of preserving

company legacies and enhancing what’s already working,” said John. “They’re not trying to come in and change everything, they care about our company, employees and customers.”

“It’s been a fun ride, and I’m ready for the next chapter, enjoying some of my hobbies and traveling,” said Dick. “My favorite ride was truly a family-led project, it is the Lightening Run GTX Coaster, at Kentucky Kingdom, in Louisville, Ky. It was the last project my late son, Michael, and John worked on together.”

All three of Dick’s children have been involved with the company, Michael, John and Amie.

Permanent Equity will retain the Chance Rides name, in the form of Chance Rides, LLC, and will remain in Wichita. Chance Rides will maintain its skilled workforce and the current management team. Dick will transition from Owner & CEO to holding a minority interest. Aaron Landrum will lead the company as President & CEO.

Chance Rides was advised by CC Capital Advisors of Kansas City, Mo., and by Klenda Austerman law firm. Permanent Equity was advised by Greensfelder Hemker & Gale, P.C. of St. Louis, Mo.