Twister III: Storm Chaser to open Friday, June 30

DENVER, Colo. — The beloved Twister II wooden roller coaster is storming back this Friday, June 30! Elitch Gardens has refurbished and reimagined the park’s iconic coaster to Twister III: Storm Chaser. The highly anticipated opening promises an adrenaline-pumping experience full of new dramatic, adventurous and fun quirky twists!

The family-favorite wooden roller coaster guarantees thrills for all ages. Riders will experience a rush of both nostalgia and excitement as they approach this massive ride. Their journey through the queue line will showcase a story that compels people to chase tornados. As they near the 10-story superstructure, riders will be invited to join the elite Twister III: Storm Chaser team. Once coined as official members of the Storm Chaser team, riders will race along the tracks and experience not only the speeding, dropping air-time thrills of this classic coaster but also “chase” a tornado through the coaster’s 120-foot enclosed tunnel.

“Reimagining this awesome wooden roller coaster is a great opportunity for us to re-introduce one of the most thrilling rides in the park and also offer a new and exciting experience at the same time,” says David Dorman, General Manager of Elitch Gardens. “The new name, Twister III: Storm Chaser, pays homage to the different versions of this ride’s lifetime and introduces a new theme showcasing the quirky and adventurous nature of tornado storm chasers. We believe this unique and updated experience will excite long-time fans of this famous coaster and usher in a whole new generation of Twister enthusiasts.”

Twister III: Storm Chaser is a 10-story superstructure featuring a 90-foot drop and a 120-foot, pitch-black tunnel that features the sights, sounds and winds of a real tornado. Experience 4,640 feet of track and up to 3.1 G-F that is more than three times your normal body weight! Twister II and Twister III: Storm Chaser are longer and taller versions of the original Mr. Twister roller coaster that opened at the park’s previous location in 1964.