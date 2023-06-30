Mesmerizing photos revealed of Meow Wolf’s soon-to-open exhibition, The Real Unreal

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Meow Wolf, the renowned arts and entertainment company, is proud to unveil the first looks of the eye-pleasing, soul-quenching highly anticipated upcoming exhibition, The Real Unreal. Opening its doors in Grapevine, Texas in just two weeks on July 14th, 2023, The Real Unreal promises to transport visitors on a sensational adventure into the Meow Wolf story universe.

Accompanying the announcement are photos that provide a glimpse into the extraordinary world of The Real Unreal. Each image captures a look into the exhibition’s intricate and otherworldly landscapes created by 38 Texas artists alongside dozens of Meow Wolf artists. The captivating and convivial experience transcends traditional notions of immersive entertainment through highly collaborative art and nonlinear story. Visitors can explore a series of dreamscapes and expect to have their senses delightfully stretched and satiated.

“We’re thrilled to reveal these first looks of our newest exhibition. It’s been in the works for four years and is an awe-inspiring self-guided experience for visitors to get lost in. The Real Unreal’s narrative journey takes a leap through the spaces between universes, and is the first major step in connecting the Meow Wolf story universe.” says Dale Sheehan, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director.

Meow Wolf’s fourth exhibition immerses guests in a new storyline conceived by sci-fi and fantasy author LaShawn Wanak. Beginning in a house, the story centers on a mother and son, their chosen family, and the extraordinary events that open their house to a realm of expansive creativity. Certain spaces may feel familiar to Meow Wolf devotees, as some settings harken back to the original Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, creating cross exhibition connections and bringing a new dimension to the Meow Wolf story universe.

“The house and the idea of ‘eternal return’ are powerful motifs that formed the catalyst for Meow Wolf’s transformation from a scrappy art collective into the growing company we are today,” said Meow Wolf Co-Founder, Emily Montoya.

Meow Wolf’s commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the possibilities of artistic experiences has garnered them a dedicated global following. With the unveiling of The Real Unreal, the company once again solidifies its reputation as a trailblazer in the realm of immersive art, breaking new ground and providing visitors with an unparalleled journey into the unknown.

The Real Unreal opens its doors to the public on July 14th, 2023, at Grapevine Mills mall in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The groundbreaking exhibition invites participants of all ages to explore mind-expanding art, surreal environments, and Meow Wolf’s infamous portals. Tickets are on sale now.