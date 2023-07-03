Emerald Park Chooses M.A.D Models to create a scale model of Tír Na Nóg

Emerald Park, a renowned theme park and zoo just outside of Dublin, Ireland, has commissioned M.A.D Models, part of the Scruffy Dog Creative Group, to create a scale model of their upcoming 6.5-acre expansion, Tír na nÓg and bring their stunning creative vision to life.

The model was made to provide a captivating preview of the planned attractions including two intertwining steel rollercoasters, concessions outlets, and an array of other attractions.

While most elements were rendered digitally, the rollercoaster tracks required manual craftsmanship. The skilled team at M.A.D Models created the tracks using wire, replicating the design of the intertwining steel rollercoasters with great accuracy. Careful applications of grass and trees were added to the landscaped areas. The result is a truly lifelike representation that evokes the magic of the future zone.

Commenting on this exciting collaboration, Friedemann Wocke, head of SDCG’s M.A.D Models division said, “This has been such a great project for our team. It was exciting for us to use such a range of techniques – especially doing so much by hand – but we’re really happy with the final product and makes for a really evocative display piece.”

The finished scale model of Tír na nÓg has been successfully transported and delivered to its new home at Emerald Park in Ashbourne, Co. Meath. This captivating model has found its place within the park’s admissions building, showcased within an acrylic casing. As a permanent exhibition, it offers guests a unique glimpse into the extraordinary experiences that await them in the park’s exciting future.