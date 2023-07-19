The world’s longest four-person Rocketblast Water Coaster: Turtle Coaster

ProSlide Technology Inc., the leading innovator in water ride design and manufacturing, in collaboration with Creative Studio Berlin, is thrilled to introduce Turtle Coaster at The Land of Legends Water Park. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and creative theming to create an unforgettable attraction offering an unparalleled and exhilarating experience for park visitors.

Stretching over an astonishing 1421’ (434m) in ride length, Turtle Coaster showcases ProSlide’s most innovative technology. Its unique features include 8 uphill BLAST sections powered by patented water propulsion “BLAST” technology (the only technology in the industry which propels 4 person boats uphill), 1 FlatBLAST (at start of ride, eliminating the need for a start tower), and 4 award winning FlyingSAUCERs at varying angles.

This groundbreaking low-to-grade design provides a visually striking and seamless ride experience. Passengers will board the 4-person vehicles via a moving station conveyor. Vehicles will then be propelled through a FlatBLAST section, launching them into an uphill booster where they will gain elevation to maintain momentum throughout the ride’s multiple booster sections. With a cumulative drop of an incredible 140 feet (42.7 meters), Turtle Coaster promises a heart-pounding and adrenaline-pumping adventure.

This one-of-a-kind water coaster is specifically tailored to The Land of Legends site, seamlessly integrating into the existing infrastructure, and reflecting the park’s distinctive aesthetic. The addition of custom theming elements further enhances the ride and adjacent areas, immersing riders in a truly remarkable journey. Turtle Coaster is poised to redefine the water park industry, establishing itself as a must-visit destination for water slide enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. It’s world-record-breaking length, unparalleled technology, and seamless integration within The Land of Legends Water Park make it a true masterpiece of water ride engineering.