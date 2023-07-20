Tash tapped for expanded role as Intercard’s route operator specialist

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has named arcade expert Jeff Tash as its route operator specialist. Jeff, who joined Intercard in early 2023 as a sales rep, will represent Intercard to route operators across the United States and Canada. Intercard’s route operator customers include such industry leaders as CTM Group, Pioneer Vending and Patriot Vending.

Jeff knows the arcade industry and has experience in sales and business development for such leading companies as Elaut Group, Moss Distributing, Raw Thrills and TouchTunes Music. “For 15 years I’ve been working alongside route operators in their warehouses and on their routes troubleshooting issues, moving games, and even running wires” says Jeff. “I know their concerns and I can communicate how cashless technology can increase revenues, decrease operational costs and help them thrive in a changing industry.”

“Jeff’s extensive experience in route operations makes him a strong addition to the Intercard team as we are steadily growing our customer base in this important category,” says Bill Allen, North America sales manager for Intercard.

A gamer from an early age, Jeff first played arcade games during family vacations to Florida’s Busch Gardens. His education in games began with behind-the-scenes visits to play the machines at Warehouse of Games in St. Louis, which was owned by a friend’s father. Jeff loves Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter and his favorite game is still Atari’s Area 51 shooter, which he will play “until the cows come home.”