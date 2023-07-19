Wild Adventures expands Great Pumpkin LumiNights

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Tuesday, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. announced major additions to the park’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights event, including a pumpkin carving gallery and a new area with activities for kids.

Wild Adventures’ third annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights begins September 22 and continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 29. The event features towering pumpkin sculptures, hundreds of glowing pumpkins, delicious pumpkin spice treats and more. When the event kicks off this year, it will also include the all new LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery.

The LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery stars 150 carved foam pumpkins. These remarkable creations include depictions of famous Georgians, regional icons, beloved members of Wild Adventures’ animal family, and other captivating figures. The masterful carving work is brought to life by Jim Morey, an renowned pumpkin carver from Huntington Beach, California.

“Over the past few years, we’ve had the pleasure of having Jim Morey join us at Great Pumpkin LumiNights for live demonstrations of his extraordinary photorealistic pumpkin carving techniques,” shared Adam Floyd, the director of sales and marketing. “This year, we’ve partnered with Jim to create an entire gallery of impressive and intricately carved pumpkins.”

The LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery has been a year-long endeavor, involving countless hours of carving to deliver a unique and immersive walkthrough experience.

“We are excited to present the LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery, our biggest addition to Great Pumpkin LumiNights yet,” Floyd added. “In fact, we traveled all the way to California to create a documentary short film about Jim, his artistic process, and the creation of this extraordinary gallery for Wild Adventures.”

The short film, “Jim Morey is a Pumpkin Carver,” will be featured as part of the LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery and is available to view now at WildAdventures.com.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience the LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery because we know they will be captivated by the artistry and attention to detail, just like we have been,” Floyd expressed. “And that’s not all – there’s another exciting addition this year.”

For Great Pumpkin LumiNights, Wild Adventures will be transforming the Wanyama Observation Deck and Botanical Garden into Jack & Luma’s Playland. The new attraction will include Jack & Luma’s Glow Maze, Georgia’s Largest Pumpkin Foam Party and the all new Jack & Luma’s Pumpkin Challenge.

“Jack and Luma, our lovable pumpkin mascots, have created a fun-filled Pumpkin Challenge, inviting kids to conquer a hay bale obstacle course by jumping, climbing, and maneuvering their way to the finish line,” said Floyd. “The area will also provide ample seating for parents, allowing them to relax while their little ones escape Jack & Luma’s Glow Maze, complete the pumpkin challenge, and celebrate with dance music and a mountain of foam.”

As the newest additions to Great Pumpkin LumiNights, Jack & Luma’s Playland and the LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery will join the park’s awe-inspiring giant pumpkin sculptures, which include a fascinating giant spider, a towering 12-foot giraffe, an impressive 11-foot tiger, a formidable 8-foot alligator, and 25 towering sunflowers made of pumpkins and more.

The event also includes the fourth annual Pumpkin Spice Festival, a celebration of everyone’s favorite fall flavor. Guests can enjoy nearly 30 pumpkin spice inspired sips, bites, snacks and treats including Pumpkin Spice Maple Bacon Funnel Cake, Pumpkin Spice Pretzels, Pumpkin Spice Maple BBQ Pulled Pork, and many others. Great Pumpkin LumiNights is included in park admission or with a Season Pass. 2024 Wild Adventures Season Passes will be available at the best price starting September 11 at WildAdventures.com.