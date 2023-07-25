Legacy Entertainment signed to design and build groundbreaking, new 35-hectare (86 acre) water park resort in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent will soon be home to a world-class integrated resort that will feature unique water attractions, a thematic hotel, immersive dining, and live entertainment among other experiences. Legacy Entertainment, a globally renowned entertainment design firm responsible for many of the world’s top new theme parks and destinations built over the last two decades, has just been signed to design and build a groundbreaking Water Park, which will anchor the resort.

The upcoming complex will be located on the way to the city’s “New Tashkent” District and is being designed with a scope and scale intended to draw visitors not only from the local market, but from surrounding nations as well.

A formal ceremony was held in Tashkent on July 18, in whichEric Carnagey, Legacy Entertainment’s Chief Business Development Officer and Co-Founder, signed the deal.

Regarding this massive new project, Carnagey said, “World-class entertainment projects like this can be transformational for a community. Once complete, this new resort will supercharge tourism, create hundreds or even thousands of jobs, and enrich the lives of the people of Tashkent and Uzbekistan, as well as Central Asia.”

Following an international search, Legacy Entertainment was selected for the groundbreaking Water Park, upon the company’s track record of successful projects including work with Cirque du Soleil, Six Flags, Lotte, and Haichang, as well as their experience designing integrated resorts for Macau.