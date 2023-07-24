Idlewild Neighbor Days is back with new shows and one-of-a-kind experiences this July

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild & SoakZone – The Best Kids Park in the World – is celebrating the legacy of Fred Rogers with the park’s beloved event, Neighbor Days. The special event has been completely reimagined featuring new entertainment, engaging kid story times, themed scavenger hunts, and fun dance parties every Friday through Sunday in July. Plus, new for the 2023 season, Idlewild’s Neighbor Days offers a special opportunity to see five Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood characters in one place at the same time.

“This summer, Neighbor Days is bursting with new, creative activities and entertainment, along with our signature character meet and greets, and plenty of playfulness,” said General Manager, Tim Heger. “Fred Rogers Productions represents what Idlewild strives to do every day – connect with children and foster their curiosity with fun. The best part is that all the fun is free with your Season Pass or daily ticket.”

“We are thrilled to work with our longtime collaborators at Idlewild to bring our series to children and families in the community,” said Paul Siefken, President and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. “It is exciting to have another unique opportunity to help foster learning through play alongside our characters.”

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in July, Neighbor Days features a different Fred Rogers Productions show with characters, activities, story times and dance parties. Details include:

Celebrate the spirit of kindness and imagination of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhoo d July 7-9 with meet and greets with actors who played Mr. McFeely, Neighbor Aber and Mayor Maggie, plus story times, dance parties with Daniel Tiger and much more;

d July with meet and greets with actors who played Mr. McFeely, Neighbor Aber and Mayor Maggie, plus story times, dance parties with Daniel Tiger and much more; Take a trip to Someplace Else July 14-16 with Donkey Hodie with a scavenger hunt throughout the park, meet and greets and dance parties with the lovable and spirited Donkey all whimsical weekend long;

with with a scavenger hunt throughout the park, meet and greets and dance parties with the lovable and spirited Donkey all whimsical weekend long; Everyone’s invited to Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood July 21-23 to be a part of the fun including the one-of-a-kind chance to meet and greet Daniel, Katerina Kittycat and all the Neighborhood friends – the limited-time-only opportunity offered exclusively at Idlewild during Neighbor Days , will also include a nature walk, dance parties and crafty projects;

to be a part of the fun including the one-of-a-kind chance to meet and greet Daniel, Katerina Kittycat and the Neighborhood friends – the limited-time-only opportunity offered exclusively at Idlewild during , will also include a nature walk, dance parties and crafty projects; Experience Alma’s Way July 28-30 with the chance to meet and dance with Alma herself, plus join in some chalk arts and crafts .

For a limited time, single-day tickets are only $34.99 when purchasing four or more during Idlewild’s 4th of July Sale – a savings of $100 on four tickets. Visit all summer long with a Silver Season Pass on sale right now for as low as $89.99.