August 2023

By | July 26, 2023

The August 2023 issue includes:

  • Zambezi Zinger leads Worlds of Fun’s 50 year celebration
  • Aeronautica Landing brings impressive new land to Carowinds
  • SeaWorld opens first ‘orca-free’ location, indoors in Abu Dhabi
  • Severn Lamb completes new railroad project
  • Natural Bridge Caverns, Sunkid/Star Lifts deliver a creative “ride”
  • Construction on second Peppa Pig Theme Park
  • Intamin, Parque Warner Madrid debut Batman Gotham City Escape
  • Lightning strikes Furuvik for all-new family fun from Vekoma
  • Silver Dollar City’s new Summer Festival enhances guest experience
  • Meow Wolf brings unique style into Texas with The Real Unreal
  • The 2023 San Diego County Fair enjoys a jump in attendance
  • ProSlide Technology’s Riptide Race debuts at Water Country USA
  • World’s Largest Swimming Lesson welcomes 40,000 participants
  • Gateway Ticketing Systems celebrating 35 years, humble roots
  • Excitement is growing for the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards at Dollywood
  • Chance Rides plans for future, partners with Permanent Equity
  • Focus on the Horizon: Tyler Mullins of Skyline Attractions
  • Massive rehab projects revitalizing popular Kennywood attractions
  • Blackpool’s Big Dipper celebrates 100th birthday with facelift
  • First annual National Ride Operator Appreciation Day a success … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!