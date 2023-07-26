August 2023
By amusementtoday | July 26, 2023
The August 2023 issue includes:
- Zambezi Zinger leads Worlds of Fun’s 50 year celebration
- Aeronautica Landing brings impressive new land to Carowinds
- SeaWorld opens first ‘orca-free’ location, indoors in Abu Dhabi
- Severn Lamb completes new railroad project
- Natural Bridge Caverns, Sunkid/Star Lifts deliver a creative “ride”
- Construction on second Peppa Pig Theme Park
- Intamin, Parque Warner Madrid debut Batman Gotham City Escape
- Lightning strikes Furuvik for all-new family fun from Vekoma
- Silver Dollar City’s new Summer Festival enhances guest experience
- Meow Wolf brings unique style into Texas with The Real Unreal
- The 2023 San Diego County Fair enjoys a jump in attendance
- ProSlide Technology’s Riptide Race debuts at Water Country USA
- World’s Largest Swimming Lesson welcomes 40,000 participants
- Gateway Ticketing Systems celebrating 35 years, humble roots
- Excitement is growing for the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards at Dollywood
- Chance Rides plans for future, partners with Permanent Equity
- Focus on the Horizon: Tyler Mullins of Skyline Attractions
- Massive rehab projects revitalizing popular Kennywood attractions
- Blackpool’s Big Dipper celebrates 100th birthday with facelift
- First annual National Ride Operator Appreciation Day a success … and much more!