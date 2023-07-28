Treasure Hunt: The Ride – A swashbuckling adventure with outstanding interactivity

WAVRE, Belgium — Alterface is proud to announced it worked with Sally Dark Rides and Daniels Wood Land (DWL) on the newly opened Treasure Hunt: The Ride, an interactive dark ride adventure in Monterey, California. To bring the incredible new ride to life, Sally and DWL turned to Alterface to provide the multimedia interactivity and gameplay that are part of the ride’s original storyline.

Located on Cannery Row in Monterey, California, Treasure Hunt: The Ride is a standalone attraction with the same attention to detail, craftmanship, interactive technology and ingenuity found on destination theme park attractions. Guests take part in a modern-day pirate adventure in search of Captain Bouchard’s lost treasure.

Treasure Hunt: The Ride was officially launched on Saturday, July 22, introducing an exclusive experience to visitors and residents of Monterey.

With physical targets, including props and characters and real-time interactive media, Treasure Hunt’s interactive elements are memorable and fun. Massive screens fill several scenes and projection mapping animates various set pieces. Everywhere players turn, there is something to interact with.

Stephane Battaille, CEO of Alterface said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Sally Dark Rides and Daniels Wood Land on this project. Our team worked hard to help create an interactive experience that immerses guests in the world of pirates and treasure hunting. We believe this unforgettable adventure, which combines cutting-edge technology with immersive theming and interactive gameplay, will thrill and delight guests of all ages.”

I’ve always been very confident in the theming aspects of the ride because that is where our company specializes,” says Jeff Moser, general manager for Treasure Hunt at Daniels Wood Land. “Any concerns about how the digital targeting would work were quickly squashed by the team of Francois, Brice and Nicolas at Alterface. They were extremely knowledgeable about the equipment, very diligent in their work, and unquestionably played a central role in the project’s success!”

Treasure Hunt: ride experience and interactivity

The ride is designed to be a highly interactive experience, immersing guests in the world of pirates and treasure hunting. The attraction combines cutting-edge technology with immersive theming and interactive gameplay to create a truly unforgettable adventure.

One unique feature of the attraction is the ability for guests to purchase a Power-Up Token to make their treasure collectors more powerful, which gives a big advantage when it comes to collecting the most treasure and scoring the most points!

The Treasure Collector device now includes a new function that allows guests to quickly and easily collect treasure by simply holding down the trigger.

This feature adds an extra layer of excitement to the experience, allowing guests to compete with friends and family for the highest score.

“We really enjoy working with the Alterface team,” said Rich Hill, Chief Creative Officer with Sally Dark Rides. “They have provided interactive systems for almost a dozen of our dark rides to date. The interactive system they created over the years functions well and thoroughly engages guests on our dark rides. Alterface continues to push the boundaries of interactive gameplay and introduce new technology and elements with each new project.”

“This ride is the perfect blend of Sally’s dark ride storytelling and media-based attractions, Daniels Wood Land’s expertise with highly themed, interactive environments, and Alterface’s extensive experience in interactive technology,” says Brice Ichallal, software engineer at Alterface. “Treasure Hunt: The Ride is an adventure people will want to day again and again.”

Additional project partners with Treasure Hunt: The Ride include: Gosetto (track-based ride system), Pure Imagination Studios (gameplay and media), TechniLux (lighting) and Extreme Engineering (opening elevator scene).