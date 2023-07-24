Hawaiian Falls to host champions (special needs individuals) & families July 22

MANSFIELD, Texas — Special needs families can be overwhelmed by all the stimuli of a regular day at a waterpark. Some with disabilities may feel out of place. For more than 10 years, Hawaiian Falls has hosted a day for special needs individuals (Champions) and their families before the park opens to the public.

On Saturday, July 22 Hawaiian Falls Mansfield will open at 9 am exclusively for the Champions and their families/caregivers with special guests greeted by a Mermaid!

“Champions Day is an extraordinary event for the families and our team,” said Hawaiian Falls Marketing Director Ron Mckenzie. “We can’t wait for them to meet our Mermaid in Mansfield. This is our second and final Champions Day of the 2023 season. Time and time again families tell us how important this event is to their family.”

The event will start at 9 am at both Mansfield and Roanoke waterparks and will be managed to accommodate special needs individuals. Hawaiian Falls turns down the music, adds more staff to assist families, and reminds the staff to use restraint in blowing their whistles. The park will open to the public at 10:30 am.

Champions are welcome to stay all day at no additional cost. Tickets for champions are free and family members can get in for a reduced cost of $10 per ticket, with a limit of four family members or caregivers per champion.

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield also will host Aloha Fest from 10:30 am – 8 pm Saturday July 22nd. Throughout the day guests can enjoy tropical music and photo opportunities with a Polynesian Princess.

“We’re proud of the warm Aloha spirit which embodies love and friendliness,” explained McKenzie. “Aloha Fest gives guests the opportunity to escape to a tropical atmosphere without leaving DFW.”

Guests can savor a taste of Hawaii with pulled pork sandwiches, Hawaiian Pizza, Dole Whip swirled-pineapple soft-serve treats, Pina Coladas, and a refreshing Hawaiian Draft beer. Texas fare includes Cheeseburgers, Chili Cheese Dogs, Tacos, Pizza, frozen Slush drinks and a variety of different flavors of HteaO.

There’ll be Ohana (family) games with fun activities for kids of all ages. Guests can also enjoy playing together in a Foam Party, splash in the wave pool, race down slides or just float down the Lazy River.

An All-Day Admission Pass is $35.99; guests under 48” tall $25.99. Guests can save $5 per ticket when purchased online. A family 4-pack of daily admission tickets is only $99. Hawaiian Falls Season Pass Holders are admitted free and can enter the park at 10 a.m. Kids two & under are always free when accompanied by an adult.